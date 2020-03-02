Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death
Aligarh: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, a 25-year-old woman allegedly beat her six-month-old daughter to death after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi.
The incident took place in the Rampur village on Sunday.
According to the police, accused Pinky Sharma and her husband Rahul had an argument when the latter refused to go to the market to buy new clothes.
Pinky vented her anger on her infant daughter, Soni, and thrashed her so badly that the infant died.
On a complaint lodged by Rahul, police registered a case against Pinky under section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested her.
Station in-charge Naresh Kumar Singh said that Pinky told police that she did not kill her daughter intentionally.
He added that she was frustrated with domestic issues and constant arguments with her husband and took out her frustration on her daughter, without realising that the baby would die.
Pinky got married to Rahul, a lock factory labourer, four years ago and they have a three-year-old son too.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions2 March 2020 8:28 AM GMT
Turkish drone attacks kill 19 Syrian govt soldiers2 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT