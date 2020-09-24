Woman raped for 3 years on pretext of marriage in UP

Ballia (UP): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man from her village in Bansdih area here for three years on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.



The accused, Sachin Parihar (31), has been arrested, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had been raping her for the past three years on the promise of marriage, Rajesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Bansdih Kotwali said.

She said when she insisted on marriage, Parihar refused to marry her.

A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, Singh said.

The woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the officer added.