Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
Raipur: A woman Naxal has been killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces led by the CRPF in the jungles of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.
They said the incident took place around the Tekalgudem-Basaguda villages of the district when a team of CRPF's 168th battalion, a unit of its 204th CoBRA battalion and state police were conducting an operation.
Body of a female Maoist wearing a uniform-like dress and three rifles have been recovered from the spot, they said.
A search of the area is ongoing, officials said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact...20 Jan 2020 5:39 AM GMT
Election for next BJP president today, JP Nadda likely to...20 Jan 2020 5:15 AM GMT
Market opens at record high; RIL, HDFC Bank top gainers20 Jan 2020 5:00 AM GMT
Halsey thanks fans for 'accepting' her vulnerabilities20 Jan 2020 4:50 AM GMT
Fog delays 14 Delhi-bound trains by 1-5 hrs20 Jan 2020 4:41 AM GMT