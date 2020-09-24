Woman killed after roof collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 45-year-old woman was killed when the roof of her house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.



The incident occurred on Wednesday at Faizabad village under Jansath Police Station in the district, they said.

The woman was identified as Pavitri, police said, adding that her husband -- Sanjay Kumar received injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

According to police, the house was being reconstructed.