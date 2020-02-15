Woman found hanging in UP, family alleges dowry death
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, with her parents alleging that she was killed by her in-laws for failing to pay dowry, police said on Saturday.
According to a complaint lodged by her family, the woman got married to Kadir eight months ago. She was being harassed over dowry and was strangled to death when she failed to fulfil the demand.
The in-laws have claimed that the woman committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in her room at Kulheri village in Charthawal block on Friday.
The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered against five people, including her husband, the police said.
