Woman dies after falling into well in UP village

Amethi (UP): A 30-year-old woman died on Friday after falling into a well in Chhida village of this district, police said.

The victim, Sita Devi, was mentally unstable and was undergoing treatment. She left home in the morning and was later found in the well, her family members said.

Her body was brought out of the well with the help of villagers.

In-charge of Ramganj police outpost Pramod Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.