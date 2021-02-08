Woman, daughter killed in UP road crash

Mahoba (UP): A woman and her nine-year-old daughter died in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district after a car crashed into their motorcycle, police said on Monday.

The husband of the woman was riding the motorcycle and he has suffered serious injuries, they said.

The accident took place in Baghvakhera village on Sunday evening, Kabrai Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

Sunita (30) and her daughter Ria died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police have impounded the car whose driver fled the spot after the accident, Pandey said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured husband admitted to district hospital, the SHO said.



