Woman allegedly raped by govt hospital worker in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Jaipur: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her acquaintance, a government hospital staff, when she visited the hospital for a check-up in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Tuesday.
The woman, along with her brother, arrived at the JLN government hospital on Monday and contacted accused Rajesh, who is a contractual worker there, for help, they said.
She suffered from low blood pressure and was admitted. Her brother left the hospital for some work. However, when he returned in the evening, the woman was not in a condition to speak, they said.
"Her mother alleged that the woman was raped by Rajesh in the hospital. It appears that she was given some sedatives. She is not fit for a statement and is undergoing treatment at the hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhavi Sharma said.
The DSP said an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the woman's mother.
Efforts to nab the accused are on, the officer said.
