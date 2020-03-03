Woman abducted, shot dead in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman, sitting in a parked car, was abducted and shot dead by an unidentified man in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon outside a branch of Bank of Maharashtra at sector 19 in Ulwe node, an official said.
Shelghar resident Prabhavati Bhagat was sitting inside the car waiting for her husband who had gone inside the bank, when an unidentified man entered the vehicle, he said.
The accused started driving the car towards Wahal village, where he pulled out a revolver and shot her, the official said.
The man then parked the vehicle near Tejas Emerald building in sector 23 and fled the scene, he added.
The victim's husband came out of the bank and tried contacting her, but failed to reach her, the official said, adding that the car was spotted by some passersby at Wahal village and the police were informed.
Bhagat was taken to a private hospital in Belapur, where she was declared dead on arrival, the official said.
A case of murder has been registered at NRI police station against the unidentified accused, he said.
The police are examining the CCTV footage from near the bank and neighbouring areas to ascertain the accused's identity, he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT