'Without any preliminary inquiry, CBI harassing political leaders'

New Delhi: While opposing the controversial Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday despite strong opposition by the leaders of Opposition parties, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who represents Sreerampur Parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, said, "I oppose both the bills as the posts of top police officers, heads of CBI, ED and income tax are sensitive posts and it should not be more than two to three years."



"It is an established principle in this country and in the service jurisprudence also. In case of sensitive posts, it should not be extended so that there should be no influence and the officers sitting at such sensitive posts should be transferred from that place," he said.

Stressing on the 'misuse' of power by CBI, Banerjee said that the CBI is entering into cases where the consent under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act has not been given by the state. "As the power of investigating the cases is divided between the CBI and states, the CBI is making an investigation even in the category of cases where the power has been withdrawn by the state."

"The CBI is acting in pursuance of the directions of a minister who belongs to a political party. There are a number of cases in which reference has been given by earlier speakers. The law is equal for all in the country, but CBI and ED become ‍more ‍effective ‍at ‍the ‍time‍ of ‍general ‍elections and pick leaders of Opposition parties in the middle of the night just‍ before‍ elections," he said.

"Without making any preliminary inquiry, in terms of the Constitution Bench judgement on Namita Devi case, political leaders are harassed and arrested by CBI throughout the country. Leaders of almost every Opposition party who speak against the ruling party are arrested. They are

victimised. Political personalities are taken in for interrogation by CBI and ED," the TMC leader said.

Pointing about the misuse of power, Banerjee said, "The CBI had not started the trial in the politically high profile cases like the Sharadha Chit Fund scam even eight years after registering a case. So many criticisms have been made regarding Saradha, Rose Valley, etc, but no trial has been commenced. Why there is a delay in the trial?"

Citing the CVC Annual Report, Banerjee said, "The CBI has a conviction rate of around 70 per cent. As per the government data presented in Parliament in 2018, the CBI's conviction rate had dipped to 66.8 per cent in 2017 from 70.8 per cent in 2010. While, in 2012, the then Vigilance Commissioner had pointed out that an internal study by the CBI had shown that its conviction rate was a shocking 3.96 per cent."

Besides, as of December 2019, 6,226 Prevention of Corruption Act cases probed by the CBI were pending trial in various courts across the country. "There are cases which are pending for more than 20 years and when it comes to appeals and revisions filed by the agencies as well as accused persons in various courts, a staggering 11,380 appeals/revisions are pending in courts," he told the House. The TMC leader also stressed that the CBI should be made more independent like the Election Commission of India and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.