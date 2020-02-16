Withdraw NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident doctors
Aligarh: Resident doctors at the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Sunday demanded that the charges slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act be withdrawn. Dr Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29 in connection with a speech he had delivered during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12.
The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) held a protest march on the hospital campus against the slapping of the NSA against the Gorakhpur doctor after he was granted bail in connection with the alleged hate speech. RDA president Dr Hamza Malik said the move was a "blatant attempt to crush dissent and a violation of the Constitution of india".
He said by targeting the doctor, the UP government had done a great disservice to the entire medical community.
The AMU Students' Coordination Committee also described the decision to charge Dr Kafeel under the NSA a "direct assault" on a member of the medical fraternity who is "known for his upright behaviour and a champion of free speech". Committee spokesperson and former AMU Students' Union president Faizul Hasan said by charging Dr Kafeel under the NSA even after he got bail was "a direct violation of a Supreme Court ruling on such issues". Hasan said Dr Kafeel's fate should serve as an eye-opener for the rest of the country regarding the democratic rights in UP.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT