Withdraw 'Modi tax' on fuel prices immediately: Cong

New Delhi: Building pressure on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high excise duty on petroleum products, the Congress on Tuesday demanded immediate withdrawal of additional excise duty by referring to it as "Modi tax."



While addressing a Press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Modi government has collected more than Rs 20 lakh crore from additional excise duty collection.

"We demand an immediate withdrawal of this additional "Modi Tax" imposed over the last six years and eight months. This in itself will reduce petrol price to Rs 61.92 per litre and diesel price to Rs 47.51 per litre. Every common Indian deserves this relief immediately," Khera said.

"India refuses to get busy in manufactured controversies, fake outrage and state-sponsored distractions. India demands responsible governance. India deserves a government which works and thinks for every single Indian not just a government of hum do, humare do," he said.

He further said that when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demitted office in May 2014, the international crude oil price was $108 per barrel yet petrol was sold at Rs 71.51 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 57.28.

"As on February 1, 2021, international crude oil price was $54.41 per barrel, just half of May 2014, yet the price as of today of petrol is Rs 89.29 per litre and diesel Rs 79.70 per litre," Khera added.

The Congress leader alleged the BJP and its ecosystem always keeps citizens engaged on emotive issues that generate "hatred, fear or anger to distract attention from its failure".