With tourist spots shut, travellers make beeline to leave Hills & Dooars

DARJEELING: The day after the announcement of restrictions by the state government with Covid cases on the rise, tourists have started leaving Darjeeling and Dooars. Many of the tourists have shortened their stays and are leaving the Hills. Taxis were seen over- charging as there was a rush to leave the Hills.

Incidentally this region, especially the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills, had witnessed huge tourist rush during Christmas and New Year.

Hotels and homestays were booked to capacity. Long queues were seen outside certain restaurants in Darjeeling as the crowds swelled.

On January 2 with Covid 19 cases steadily on the rise, the state government issued a notice of restrictions. The list included the closure of "all entertainment parks, zoos and tourist places." This was followed by a Gorkhaland Territorial Administration stricture on closure of tourist spots.

In Dooars where the major attractions are forests, all safaris including elephant and car safaris have been halted. Entry to forests has been restricted for tourists. Though lodges re open, they have been instructed to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

On Monday, the region saw many tourists, cutting short their visit and leaving. Hotels have had to bear the brunt of cancellations. "We had tourists from Kolkata and Cooch Behar vacating four rooms on Monday. They were all scheduled to stay till Jan 6. Fearing a total lockdown if there is a surge in cases, they leave," stated Biswajit Saha, a hotelier in Darjeeling.

Zoo, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Shrubbery Park, Batasia War Memorial, Tiger Hill, Rock Garden and Gangamaya Park are all closed.



"We have even suspended an Adventure Course that was to commence on January 10, till further notice," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal, HMI.

With the tourists leaving, here was a shortage of vehicles with taxis charging exorbitant amounts. Long queues were seen at the motor stand with tourists waiting for vehicles to take them to Siliguri.

Taking advantage of the situation, taxis were seen over charging passengers. "We have been waiting for vehicles for the past two hours.

There are two taxis available. They are demanding Rs. 700 per head to Siliguri. The nor-mal rate is Rs. 250. The police and administration should look into this. This is not right," complained a group of tourists from Bihar.