With record collection in excise and GST, Haryana to set new benchmarks this year: Deputy CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that this time there has been a record collection in excise and GST and all previous records will be broken by the end of the financial year which will establish a new benchmark for Haryana. He informed that there has been an increase of about 23 per cent in excise and GST collection so far as compared to last year. Chautala said this while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. He informed that flow-meters will be installed in all the distilleries of Haryana by February 28, 2023. Orders have been given to install POS machines at all liquor shops in the state by December 31, 2022. He stated that Haryana has taken several steps in its excise policy which have yielded outstanding results.