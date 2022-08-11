With BJP in Opposition, challenges galore for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi

new delhi: The formalities for the formation of new government in Bihar was completed on Wednesday after JDU's Nitish Kumar took the oath of Chief Minister for the record eighth time.



Along with Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav took the oath as state's deputy CM for the second time.

It's for the second time that the 'chacha-bhatija' duo have come together to provide good governance in Bihar and the alliance of JDU-RJD has come at a time when most of the opposition parties in the country are facing the heat of central probe agencies.

Now the major challenge that both key partners of Mahagathbandhan 2.0 have to face ahead is the heat of BJP, which is the only opposition party in the House, as the BJP would not leave any single opportunity to attack the government by digging out previous records.

Even though, the new government led by CM Nitish Kumar has the support of 164 MLAs in 243-seated Bihar Legislative Assembly, the challenges galore for the Mahagathbandhan 2.0 to run the government as BJP would make every attempt

to bring down the JDU-RJD-led government by raking charges of corruption against RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav.

The Nitish Kumar-led government may face the frontal attack of Opposition BJP over the corruption charges leveled against Tejashwi Yadav during 2017, which was the prime reason of JDU snapping its ties from RJD in 2017.

Even after five years, the charges of corruption remain the same.

Notably, Kumar had walked out of the Mahagathbandhan in 2017 over corruption charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi. Kumar was appreciated for his tough stand, which helped him win 16 Lok Sabha seats that JDU had contested as an NDA ally in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while RJD failed to open its account.

The other major challenge that the JDU-RJD alliance may face is the aggressive behaviour of RJD legislators and their workers. Any wrong act by RJD leaders may provide a readily available opportunity for BJP to corner the government and revive the 'jungle raj' perception of RJD among people of the state.

Its not that only RJD has a long list of leaders with criminal records, such leaders are there in other parties too such as BJP, JDU, Congress and Left, but the Opposition would make every attempt to highlight the misdeeds of RJD's MLAs to create the perception of 'criminal raj' in the state.

Some of RJD leaders with criminal records includes Atari MLA Ajay Yadav alias Ranjit Yadav, son of dreaded criminal Rajendra Yadav, Danapur MLA Ritlal Yadav, Belaganj MLA Surendra Yadav, Belsand MLA Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Bhabua ML Bharat Bind, etc.