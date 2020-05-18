With 42% living in slums, virus casts long shadow across Mumbai

MUMBAI: In 1898, colonial authorities created the Bombay Improvement Trust on the heels of a devastating plague to upgrade living conditions in the city. The trust opened up congested neighbourhoods, built housing for workers, and laid down strict rules for ventilation and sanitation. Their measures shaped modern Bombay.

Amidst a new pandemic, it's clear the lessons of the last have been long forgotten. The coronavirus that entered the city largely through its elite is now a threat to its most vulnerable, many of whom live in conditions not too distant from those of the 1890s.

Recent data shows the wards with the most cases are mostly those with the largest slum populations (Dharavi, Kurla, Govandi) or highest population densities (Byculla, Worli). Meanwhile the outbreak is beginning to slow down in some affluent areas that saw the first cases —like parts of D ward — as the middle-class have sealed themselves into apartments and gated communities.

The spillover from highrises to slums isn't surprising—42% of Mumbaikars live in slums, as per the 2011 census. When other low-income housing are included, up to 57% families live in one-room homes where physical distancing is impossible. Public housing, sanitation, and health infrastructure for the poor has been largely stagnant in the past few decades. Despite high-profile programs, there is a 1lakh shortfall in community toilets and an estimated 11lakh shortfall in affordable homes.

The neglect reflects in the delayed measures in poorer areas. "Migrant workers and slum-dwellers have been an afterthought," says Arun Kumar, CEO of Apnalaya, an NGO that works in slums.

Dharavi is the hotspot of the epidemic but the decadesold settlement is relatively well-supported by NGOs and the municipality. By comparison, slums in the sprawling suburbs of Malad, Bhandup, and Govandi have fewer resources and get less attention. The M/East ward that includes Govandi, for instance, has close to 80% living in slums. The ward ranks bottom on the human development index and could be the next hotspot, says Amita Bhide of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. (However, M/East assistant municipal commissioner S M Dwivedi said testing and facilities are expanding and fatality rates declining.) Slum cases may be limited to a degree by the exodus of poor migrants—an echo of the mass departures during the 1890s plague. Thousands have already left Govandi and Kurla for their distant villages, say local representatives. Still, many who remain are at risk. Near Mithi River in Kurla, people seek help only when they find it difficult to breathe, says local corporator Ashraf Azmi. "We take them to hospital, they are put on ventilators for a couple of days but they do not make it," he said.

Apnalaya's Kumar suggests more testing in areas with high populations or large slums. Azmi says there is no point increasing testing unless more beds are made available. "Where do I take them for treatment?" he asks.

The vulnerability of the working class reflects a longterm shift away from holistic urban planning, say experts. The very discipline of town planning was founded to deal with epidemics like the plague, notes urban planner Kedar Ghorpade. Even in the 1960s, he recalls, the government department was called 'Health and Town Planning'. Sanitation, solid waste, and housing were always considered the bedrock of a prosperous city. But "somewhere along the way, the focus moved from health to real estate," Ghorpade says.

(Input and image from thetimesofindia.com)