'With 318 candidates in GTA poll fray, it's a moral victory for BGPM'

Darjeeling: "The very fact that 318 persons have filed nominations for the GTA elections is a victory for us. Some political parties have claimed that people have rejected the GTA. Leaders from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) have resigned and have filed nominations as independents? What does this imply?" questioned Anita Thapa, President, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM.)



"They say GTA is an obstacle to Gorkhaland. This is a lie. We will move a resolution for Gorkhaland from the first GTA Sabha, if elected to power. I cannot guarantee the formation of Gorkhaland but at least we will initiate dialogue for Gorkhaland from the GTA Sabha. We don't want a Permanent Political Solution (PPS)," added Thapa in an indoor election campaign meeting at Kurseong on Saturday.

The process of filing of nominations for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections, that had commenced on May 27 came to an end on Friday. 318 candidates have filed nominations for the 45 GTA seats in the Darjeeling subdivision; Kurseong and Mirik sub divisions clubbed as Kurseong and the Kalimpong district.

While 210 are from the other (independent) category, the 108 include 10 from the AITMC; 12 from the CPI(M); 5 from INC; 36 from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and 45 from Hamro Party (HP). GTA goes to polls on June 26.

Meanwhile, GJM President Bimal Gurung has circulated a video clip from the hospital bed in Gangtok. He is at present admitted at the STNM hospital in Gangtok, following a 104 hour long hunger strike, protesting GTA elections.

"I have sacrificed my health for the betterment of Terai, Dooars and the Hills. Many of our brothers have resigned from political parties and are contesting in the GTA election as independents. We have to scrap GTA and rally for the true aspiration of the Gorkhas. We have sacrificed so much for our actual issue. Many have sacrificed their lives, let the sacrifices not go in vain. We have to fight for our identity," stated Gurung in the video clip.

Interestingly the BJP and allies (GNLF, CPRM, AIGL) are not contesting the GTA elections. They have dubbed GTA as an obstacle to the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland and have demanded the scrapping of the GTA.

The GJM, though an ally of the AITMC had also launched a protest seeking the deferment of GTA elections.