Win victory of every Cong worker: Rahul

New Delhi: As Congress performed well in the states where the bypolls were held by winning all three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Rahuk Gandhi hailed the efforts of party workers for the party's victories against the BJP in the by-elections. In Rajasthan, Congress has won both the seats that went for the bypolls.



Congratulating Congress workers for the party's win, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that they must "keep fighting hate" without fear. Reaching out to the party's grassroots workers, in a tweet, he said, "Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!."

Earlier, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the PM must "shed arrogance" and repeal the three farm laws farmers are protesting against.

Surjewala, who is the party's general secretary and in-charge of the party's communication department, further said that the central government must stop "looting" the public through high fuel prices and warned that "disdain for people's pain is harmful".

"The BJP has lost two out of three Lok Sabha seats. In assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with Congress. Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have witnessed it. Modiji shed arrogance! Repeal 3 black laws! stop petrol-diesel-gas loot! Disdain for people's pain is harmful," Surjewala said in a tweet.

The victory of Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala by over 6,700 votes from the Ellenabad seat in Haryana reflects the impact of farmers' protest as Chautala defeated the BJP candidate. Notably, Chautala had earlier resigned as MLA from the seat to protest against the Centre's farm laws. His re-election from the seat is being seen as the people's mandate against the laws.

However, the BJP has won three seats in Assam, while United Party People's Liberal has two seats. BJP ally National People's Party has won the two seats in Meghalaya, while BJP has won a single seat in Telangana.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "The bypolls results reflect the dwindling popularity of PM Modi. So in this way, this result is very encouraging and it shows that public attitude is changing."

"We have won both the by-elections in Rajasthan. In Karnataka, which is the home district of the Chief Minister, the Congress has won what we call home disconnect. So this is a very significant result for us. These results matter a lot and are very important results and the defeat of BJP in all these places shows that the popularity of BJP among the people has fallen a lot," Shukla said.