Will talk to Centre that tractors should not be included in policy on discard of older vehicles: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that tractors should not be included in the Policy issued by the Central Government to ban diesel vehicles and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively plying in the National Capital Region.



"Talks will be held with the Central Government and some way would be found to resolve this issue. Last time also we had got tractors excluded from the NGT Policy," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the reporters after the discussion held on the Governor's address during the second day of the ongoing budget session in the Vidhan Sabha today. Responding to a question regarding students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine, the Chief Minister said that even today nine students have reached Mumbai airport. Arrangements have been made to give air travel tickets from Mumbai to Delhi to these students along with a cash amount of Rs. 1000 being given on behalf of the Haryana government. Besides this, help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, he added.

The Chief Minister said that all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to contact the families of such students at personal level. Faridabad Divisional Commissioner has been made the nodal officer.

The Chief Minister said that the list of 1784 youths of Haryana was received from the Ministry of External Affairs, out of which 83 are not from our state. Out of total 1701 Haryana youth, 683 have been brought back. With about 150 students remaining in Ukraine, they have been asked to come on border. Efforts are being made to bring all of them

back safely. Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that every time the names of persons involved in drug trade and corruption are taken in the House by members but they always fail to give concrete evidence for the same.

"Last time we took this lightly but this time a breach of privilege motion will be brought against such MLAs through Parliamentary Affairs Minister for making irresponsible statements,"

said Khattar. When asked about stopping the pension through Parivar Pehchan Patra, the Chief Minister said that the pension of any elderly person has not been stopped through PPP, but through this, about 22,000 people have been identified, who are not getting pension due to some reasons.