Will not sit silently till 'corrupt' JMM-led coalition ousted from Jharkhand: BJP

Ranchi: The BJP on Tuesday asserted it will not sit silently till it ousts the "corrupt" Hemant Soren government from power in Jharkhand.



The party, which has launched a state-wide stir from November 7-14 across 263 blocks against alleged corrupt practices of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, said it will intensify the agitation. BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi promised stringent action against corrupt leaders if the saffron party returns to power in the next election. Addressing BJP workers in Giridih during the day, he alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other leaders of the ruling coalition have lost their cool and started threatening BJP workers after getting scared of the saffron party's stir. He alleged that law and order has collapsed and corruption is prevalent.

State Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey had courted controversy on Monday asking party workers to "thrash BJP workers if required." Reacting sharply to Tirkey's statement, BJP state spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said BJP workers know how to give a befitting reply to "corrupt" JMM and Congress leaders and that they won't sit silently till the coalition is uprooted from power in the state. "BJP is a political party that believes in dignity and respect in contrast to the JMM-led coalition which has nothing to do with democratic values," Sinha said.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.