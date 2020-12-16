'Will make Bihar's Land Reforms Ministry corruption-free'

As the government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is completing its one-month of governance, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai –a key minister in the Nitish government – has chalked out his strategies to weed-out all 'malpractices' in his ministry. While talking to Millennium Post, the BJP legislator, who represents Aurai assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district, said that the Bihar government is committed to providing a home to every poor family through corruption-free and transparent governance in the state. Excerpts:



It's been stated that the Ministry of Land Reforms is a very 'sensitive' department in the state. What are your plans to make this key ministry corruption-free and transparent?

After assuming the charge of this ministry, people brought into my notice about the ongoing corruptions in the department at the ground level. During the Janata Durbars, people complained about the rampant corruption at different administrative levels due to the shortage of government officials as in the absence of junior level employees, private people are being "hired" for expediting the documentation work. In this regard, I have a focussed plan to completely weed-out the ongoing corruption in the department.

What are the shortcomings in the department?

When I reviewed the works of the department, it came to my notice that there is an acute shortage of manpower in the department at the ground level due to which the general public is facing lots of problems in the documentation of their land papers such as mutation, change of ownership, etc. Since these paper works are being primarily done by karamchari (a junior level assistant) at panchayat level and block level, the shortage of junior level staff leads to "recruitment" of "private assistants" who take the benefit of it and manipulate the papers. The issue has been discussed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the CM has given his consent for filling all the vacant posts of karamchari, amin, etc.

What are your plans to deal with the problems of middlemen and land mafias in the state?

The deployment of government staff at ground level would help in putting a check on the intervention of middlemen and land mafia in the land deals and poor as well as unprivileged people would get hassle-free services. Filling the vacancies is our topmost priority.

It's also common in Bihar that lands allotted to ex-servicemen or SC/STs are being sold to private people. What you have to say about it?

During the initial review, this issue has not come to my notice. I will review all types of land allotments soon and if any such case gets reported, required action would be initiated. Our prime concern is that poor should get the possession of their lands. All illegal occupancy of lands would be freed and handed over to real owners. If, needed the government would also review the land allotment policy.

The government has also decided to make an arrangement for on-the-spot allotment as well as possession of the land to poor and landless people. They wouldn't have to run from pillar to post for possession of their land even after the bandobasti letter. Every poor or homeless must get the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and have their own home.