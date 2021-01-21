Will integrate sale of products made by women groups: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials concerned to launch "CG Mart" for display and sale of products manufactured by women groups in Gauthans and self-help groups in forest areas, such as honey, herbal medicines, Bastar artefacts, handloom fabric and kosa textile, under one roof.



He said that this initiative would help in sale of the products benefitting the members of women groups and self-help groups. Baghel said that CG Marts should be first opened in capital city Raipur and then at Division and District-level.

Mustard seeds, flaxseeds, etc from Telghani should also be kept for sale in CG Mart, directed Chief Minister. It is noteworthy that State government has recently decided to constitute a Telghani Board.

CM Baghel was addressing the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana, in a ceremony held at his residence office. On the occasion, Chief Minister transferred the eleventh and twelfth installment under Godhan Nyay Yojana to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

He transferred Rs 4.51 crore as 11th installment to the dung vendors for the dung procured between December 16 and December 31. Likewise, as the 12th installment of the payment for dung procured between January 1 and January 15, Rs 3.02 crore were transferred online into the bank accounts of the dung vendors. Adding this, nearly Rs 71 crore 72 lakh have been paid so far to the farmers and livestock owners under Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The programme was attended by Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey, Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia, MLA Amitesh Shukla, Devwrat Singh, Advisor to Chief Minister Pradeep Sharma, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Chairman of the corporation Girish Dewangan, Commissioner of Agricultural Production Dr. M. Geeta, Secretary to the Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. S.K. Patil and Registrar Prabhakar Singh. Addressing the program, Baghel said that out of the total number of beneficiaries under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, more than 57 thousand are landless farmers.