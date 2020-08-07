'Will hear victims' kin before passing order on Centre's plea for closure of Italian marines case'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court made clear to the Centre on Friday that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen, without hearing the victims' families who should be given adequate compensation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S ABobde allowed the Centre to file fresh plea making the victims' family members parties to its application for seeking closure of Italian Marines case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that Italy has assured the Indian government that it would prosecute the

Marines.

When the bench insisted that adequate compensation should be paid to the family members of the victims, Mehta said the Centre will ensure that maximum compensation is given to them.

At the outset, the bench said it appreciates the steps taken by Italy to prosecute these marines but the court is on the issue of adequate compensation which should be paid to the victims' family.

It said, We want that adequate compensation be paid to the victims' family.