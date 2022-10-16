Will have no shame in taking advice, support of Gandhi family: Kharge

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its President, as they have struggled and put their strength for its growth.



He said that he is the "delegates' candidate" in the polls to the party's highest post. "They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation...Rahul Gandhi was also president...they have struggled for the party,"

Kharge said. He highlighted that the Nehru-Gandhi family has contributed immensely for this country. "Just because we lost a few elections, saying such a thing (against Gandhis) is not right. They have done good for this country, their advice will benefit the party, so I will definitely seek their advice and support.

There is no shame in it. If something benefits from your (media) advice, I will take it as well. They have worked for this party and taking their advice is my duty," Kharge said.