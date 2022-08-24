Will give govt jobs to youths within one year if voted to power in Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party launched the 'Calendar of Employment', with a commitment to give government jobs within 1 year to the youth of Gujarat if the people vote it to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.



While making the announcement at the Employment Townhall named Yuva Rozgaar Samvaad at Bhavnagar, AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said that once his party comes to power in Gujarat, it will start recruiting the youth in the government from the first year itself.

If the AAP government is formed, Talati recruitment will begin in February-April, TET 1, TET 2, TAT exams in May and the results will be out in July, and all the current teachers will be recruited in August-October and Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors will be recruited in November-December.

"Starting July, employees will be able to request transfers to the districts of their choosing, 10 lakh government jobs will be offered, and a year-long waiting list will be created for all recruitments," Kejriwal said.

Another promise made by the party is that the bus fare for students taking government recruitment exams will be free, and 80 per cent of jobs in the private sector will be reserved for Gujarati youth. "We will strive to employ every Gujarati youth within five years and will pay a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until they find work. We have employed 12 lakh youth in Delhi in the last few years, we know how to create employment," the Delhi CM said. The Delhi CM, accompanied by his Deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the youth to put those people into government who would abolish the tradition of leaking papers. It is the responsibility of the youth of Gujarat

to always maintain their enthusiasm and choose

those people who can generate employment.