Will gherao Vidhan Sabha if Yogi does not fulfill family's demands: Bhim Army chief

New Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday warned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynanath of a "Vidhan Sabha gherao" if he fails to fulfill the demand of the Dalit family in Hathras, whose teenage daughter was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four upper caste men.



"We will gherao Vidhan Sabha if the chief minister keeps acting like a dictator and does not listen to the demands of the family, we would be forced to do that. Our fight is real and we want the family's demands to be fulfilled. I want to ask, how someone can snatch anyone's right to life," he told the media at a Press conference here.

Meanwhile, Azad and 400 others have been accused of violating a ban on large gatherings after he visited Hathras on Sunday to meet the family. A case has been filed against all these people by the UP Police.

Speaking to Millennium Post about it, he said, "Let the government put any case on me or they can send me to jail but I will not let my sisters be insulted in this country. The way in Uttar Pradesh, humanity is being demeaned, while the rights of the daughters are being snatched away - this is a danger for the country. A lot of laws have been created for such acts but this government does not want to implement any of it. At one place just a kilometer away, how is panchayat happening if there is section 144 imposed? We will not let the CM sleep, we will come on the roads and shut them. This is our right."

He said that the investigation ordered by the chief minister and all the officials appointed in the case, point towards caste prejudice and shows how caste is playing a major factor in the case.