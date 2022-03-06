Will form govt in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and UP: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on Saturday claimed that the party will form government in the four states among the five, which went to the polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the saffron will form the government in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.



While addressing a joint press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, Shah said that even during the COVID period the party managed the campaign in an 'organised' way. "Since the time of Jan Sangh, we not only reach out to people to form a government but to take note of their challenges and needs, and when the party forms government, it introduced schemes according to that and work on that," the former BJP president mentioned.

Extending gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Shah defined that PM Modi's goodwill and people's trust in him will help BJP to perform well in the elections. "People showered PM with love and affection during the election campaign. Especially in Varanasi. This is their (People of Kashi) gratitude towards their representation. This also shows that BJP is going to form a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh," Union Home Minister said.

Shah further said that in Punjab, the party will perform better. Whereas, BJP national president JP Nadda pointed out that the BJP had contested over 65 seats in Punjab for the first time after the Shiromani Akali Dal left the alliance. "The party's results would be better than expected."