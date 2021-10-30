'Will expose nexus between Wankhede and some BJP leaders'

Mumbai: Continuing his tirade against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday said he would expose some BJP leaders and their alleged connection with the officer in the winter session of the state Legislature to be held in December.



Referring to his own - "Picture is not over yet" - tweet that he had posted on Thursday after Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case, Malik said the picture will end with Wankhede losing his job and facing legal action for forging documents and securing a job that was meant for an SC candidate.

Malik has levelled a slew of allegations against Wankhede, who led the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast earlier this month, in which Aryan Khan was arrested.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Malik said, "I am going to expose some BJP leaders and their connections with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the winter session starting from December 7. It will be a stormy session and once those names are out, the BJP leaders will not be able to show their face in public." He alleged that Fashion TV head Kashif Khan had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise ship. Malik claimed, "Kashif Khan is notorious for distribution of drugs, for running sex and pornography racket and had posted the advertisement of Cordelia drug party on social media. Despite that the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe."

"One NCB official even told me that whenever they tried to take action against Kashif Khan, Sameer Wankhede opposed them. It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days," the minister said.