Will expose Goa government's 'corruption': Sardesai
Panaji: The Goa Forward Party on Monday said it would expose the alleged "corruption" and "nepotism" of the Pramod Sawant government during the budget session of the state Assembly.
Before the commencement of the Goa Assembly's budget session, Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislator Sudin Dhavalikar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte held a joint press conference here to criticise the BJP-led state government.
Sardesai accused the BJP of indulging in "corruption and nepotism" which, he said, would be exposed in the House.
"We have submitted 23 Calling Attention notices. The government is holding this session as a mere formality. We will expose the government on the floor of the House," the GFP leader said.
He said the opposition parties will also move a breach of privilege motion against the state ministers for giving "false answers" to questions raised in the House.
The five-day-long budget session of the state Assembly began on Monday.
Chief minister Pramod Sawant will table the state budget in the House on Thursday.
The opposition parties on Sunday said they would raise issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and diversion of the Mahadayi river water by neighbouring Karnataka during the session.
In the 40-member House, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs.
The saffron party-led government also enjoys support of two Independent MLAs and an NCP legislator.
The rest 10 MLAs include five from the Congress, three from the GFP, one from the MGP and an Independent.
