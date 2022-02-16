Will ensure security of every Punjabi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced another guarantee for Punjab which will include ensuring the security of every Punjabi after coming to power.



The Minister while campaigning for his party in Punjab on Tuesday said he will not let dirty politics be played over national security and internal security issues.

"Such tragic incidents take place when people from the other side are able to buy those working here to fulfil their evil plans. If AAP's honest government is formed in Punjab, there will no drug trade, drone or tiffin bomb infiltration and won't allow officers to be compromised," Kejriwal said.

He also promised that the most honest police officers will be posted on the border with proper directions to guide officers so that everyone's security can be ensured.

His party-led government will work in sync with the Centre to protect the country and bring safety to every household of Punjab, he said.

"The way that the BJP and the Congress caused a stir with their petty politics over the PM's security in Punjab –it instilled a sense of fear in the minds of Hindus here. Tiffin bombs have been discovered all over the place, and drones are flying in from the border. There was a bomb blast in Ludhiana, and there were sacrilege incidents too," Kejriwal added.

The party's national convenor, while reassuring all three crore Punjabis of all castes and religions, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Muslims, said that if his party wins the elections, it will be their responsibility to protect them.

"You must have noticed that during the Corona period, the Central Government provoked us numerous times, but despite this, we worked closely with the Central Government and managed Corona well within Delhi," he said.

The AAP-led Punjab government will cooperate with the central government, he promised while adding that they will ensure the safety of the Punjabi people as well as the security of the country.

"Drugs are smuggled in from across the border. In Punjab today, there is a lot of proliferation of drugs. What is the source of it? There will be no visitors from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, or Delhi. All of the drugs are coming from the other side of the border," the Delhi CM said.