Will do whatever possible to bring peace: Rajinikanth
Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has said that he would do whatever possible within his capacity to bring peace in the country.
In a tweet late Sunday, Rajinikanth said he was happy to meet the officials of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) and hear their views.
"I second their views that love, unity and peace should be the main goal of a country," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, TNJUS members met Rajinikanth and apprised him of issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions2 March 2020 8:28 AM GMT
Turkish drone attacks kill 19 Syrian govt soldiers2 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT