'Will do whatever needed to resolve dispute with Arunachal'

Yupia: The Assam government is ready to do whatever is needed to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said on Sunday.

Attending a programme to mark the 36th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have directed all the Northeastern states to resolve the boundary disputes through dialogues so that region remains united for the growth

of the country.

"The Assam government is ready to do whatever is needed to resolve the issue so that the age-old cordial relations between the neighbouring states continue," he said.

Government-level talks are ongoing between the two states, he added.