Will do whatever needed to curb air pollution: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Punjab government has sent a proposal to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to give cash incentive to farmers in the border state for not burning stubble.

The proposal says Rs 2,500 per acre should be given to farmers in Punjab to wean them away from stubble burning, the chief minister said after inaugurating charging stations for electric vehicles here.

"The Punjab government has sent a proposal to the CAQM to give cash incentives to farmers in the state for not burning stubble. The proposal says that Delhi and Punjab should give Rs 500 each and the Centre should provide Rs 1,500. The Delhi government will do whatever is needed to curb air pollution," he said.

PTI had on Monday reported that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Punjab and Delhi plan to provide cash incentive to farmers in the border state for not burning stubble and have requested the Centre to share the cost.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually.

"Delhi will share the cost since smoke from farm fires impact air quality in the national capital," a Punjab government official had said.

He had said the Punjab and Delhi governments will implement the scheme even if the Centre doesn't agree.