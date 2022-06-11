'Will continue to stand for cause of women'
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a Mahila Darbar" at Raj Bhavan here as a part of "Praja Darbar" to hear the unheard voices of women and made it clear that nobody can stop her from working for the safety and welfare of the women.
"When women are facing numerous troubles, I cannot remain silent. I will stand like a strong pillar of support for the cause of women. I continue to ignore those who try to criticise or stop me from reaching out to the women and in standing for their cause," she said, according to an official release.
Speaking at the Mahila Darbar, Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was anguished at the increasing number of crimes being perpetrated against women and added that her heart bleeds for the women in distress and agony.
"As a woman, as the Governor, and as the sister of Telangana, I empathise with the Telangana women. My heart goes out for those who suffer silently. I want to hear those unheard voices. Let us give an opportunity to those voiceless sections to pour out their sufferings and turmoil," she said.
Tamilisai Soundararajan further clarified that the Mahila Darbar was not a political event and there were no political intentions, adding the Mahila Darbar is purely aimed to hear the unheard voices of the women and to stand by them in times of distress.
"I would like to remain a bridge between the women and the government. I suggest the government to respond to the grievances of the women on a priority basis and to redress their grievances," she said.
The Governor also made it clear that it was not unconstitutional to hold the Mahila Darbar and added that as there was an overwhelming response from the women.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cop kills woman before shooting self dead near B'desh Dy High...10 Jun 2022 8:19 PM GMT
HS topper Adisha wants to work for street children10 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT
NEET-PG: SC rejects pleas for special round of counselling10 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Cong, BJP win 4 seats each from two states; counting delayed in...10 Jun 2022 8:12 PM GMT
Indian crude oil basket hits 10-year high of $121/barrel10 Jun 2022 8:10 PM GMT