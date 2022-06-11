'Will continue to stand for cause of women'

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a Mahila Darbar" at Raj Bhavan here as a part of "Praja Darbar" to hear the unheard voices of women and made it clear that nobody can stop her from working for the safety and welfare of the women.



"When women are facing numerous troubles, I cannot remain silent. I will stand like a strong pillar of support for the cause of women. I continue to ignore those who try to criticise or stop me from reaching out to the women and in standing for their cause," she said, according to an official release.

Speaking at the Mahila Darbar, Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was anguished at the increasing number of crimes being perpetrated against women and added that her heart bleeds for the women in distress and agony.

"As a woman, as the Governor, and as the sister of Telangana, I empathise with the Telangana women. My heart goes out for those who suffer silently. I want to hear those unheard voices. Let us give an opportunity to those voiceless sections to pour out their sufferings and turmoil," she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan further clarified that the Mahila Darbar was not a political event and there were no political intentions, adding the Mahila Darbar is purely aimed to hear the unheard voices of the women and to stand by them in times of distress.

"I would like to remain a bridge between the women and the government. I suggest the government to respond to the grievances of the women on a priority basis and to redress their grievances," she said.

The Governor also made it clear that it was not unconstitutional to hold the Mahila Darbar and added that as there was an overwhelming response from the women.