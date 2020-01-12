'Will be arrested at Hyd airport if I say I want to visit Kashmir'

Hyderabad: Slamming the Narendra Modi government over the recent visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that he would be arrested at the Hyderabad airport if he expressed his desire to go to Kashmir. The Hyderabad MP also criticised the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that there have not been Internet services in Kashmir since then.

Addressing a rally in Narayanpet district on Saturday in the run up to the municipal polls in Telangana, Owaisi termed the scrapping of provisions of the article the second biggest mistake after the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah.

"It has been 5-6 months since abrogation of Article 370 but till today Internet services remain suspended. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had spoken of big things and said that there will be development, as if there was nothing happening in Kashmir," the

AIMIM chief said, adding the Supreme Court had to tell the government that Internet is a fundamental right.