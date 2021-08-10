Widespread rains likely over many parts of north India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said fairly widespread to widespread rains are very likely over many parts of north and northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

It said a cyclonic circulation lies over eastern Uttar Pradesh and extends up to the mid-tropospheric levels.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh on August 12-13.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next four-five days, the IMD said.

It said isolated heavy falls over Jharkhand during August 10-13 and over the Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-13 are also very likely.

The Met office forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan in the next 24 hours with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter.

It forecast "subdued" rainfall over the remaining parts of the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

Sultry weather conditions prevailed at most places in Haryana and Punjab. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, acording to the Met office. Two members of a family –an old woman and a child –were killed when the wall of an adjoining house collapsed on their hut due to rain in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.