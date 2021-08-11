Why posts lying vacant at Chittaranjan Nat'l Cancer Institute: TMC MP in RS

DARJEELING: TMC MP Shanta Chhetri raised questions in Rajya Sabha regarding vacant posts at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Kolkata, which is affecting the normal functioning of the centre amid the pandemic. She had further questioned the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare regarding the long waiting period for radiotherapy patients, resulting in problems faced by them.



The questions were raised by Chhetri for 'Oral Answers.' "However, due to the ongoing demonstrations against Farmers' laws and Pegasus, the answers were given in writing by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," stated Chhetri talking to Millennium Post.

Answering the questions, the Union Ministry stated that CNCI, Kolkata has a total sanctioned strength of 394 posts, including 209 regular and 85 contractual. "Process for filling up 21 posts of various categories is at an advanced stage," cited the reply.

In 2020 December, the Ministry of Finance had sanctioned a total of 208 posts in various categories for the second campus located at New Town, Kolkata. "Recruitment process for 143 posts in 29 categories has begun," it mentioned further.

For remaining newly created posts of various categories for the second campus and 79 posts of the old campus, a process of amendment or framing of Recruitment Rules has been initiated, the Ministry replied.

"At present, the average waiting period for radiotherapy is 3 weeks. Recently, a new Tele-Cobalt machine has also been procured and is under installation.

This will reduce waiting time to 1 week," the Ministry claimed. A new Linear Accelerator (LINAC) facility has been installed and functional in the Institute since February 2021.

Incidentally, the CNCI is a premier Regional Cancer Centre for the Eastern Region of India. The centre came up on January 2, 1950, with the help and support of Dr. BC Roy, the then Chief Minister of Bengal. It was inaugurated by Prof. Madan J Curie. The hospital soon evolved into Chittaranjan National Cancer Research Center, funded by the Union Government in 1957.