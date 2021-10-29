Why no action against cruise drugs party organisers? Maha minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has repeatedly termed the NCB's cruise drugs case as "fake", on Thursday sought to know why no action was taken against organisers of the cruise party.

He also claimed that an organiser of the cruise party was a "friend" of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team led by Wankhede had on October 2 raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. The federal anti-drugs agency later arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in connection with the case.

Malik said, A person with a beard, who was present on the cruise, is the head of Fashion TV, which had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise. The NCB has already claimed that a rave party was planned on the cruise."

"How come such a big party was organised without any permission? Why no action has been taken against Kashif Khan, who is the India head of Fashion TV and a friend of Sameer Wankhede? the NCP leader asked. He also raised questions about the relations between Wankhede and Kashif Khan.

"Why no action has ever been taken against him by Wankhede? I expect answers to these questions from Sameer Wankhede, the

minister said.