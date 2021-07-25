Who funded Pegasus snooping? asks Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked who funded the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by Pegasus and compared it with the Hiroshima bombing, saying while the attack on the Japanese city had resulted in death of people, the spying by the Israeli software led to "death of freedom".

"The modern technology has taken us back to slavery," Raut said in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

He said the Pegasus case is "no different from the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima".

"People died in Hiroshima, while in the Pegasus case, it led to the death of freedom," he claimed.

He said politicians, industrialists and social activists fear they are being spied upon, and even the judiciary and media are under the same pressure.

"The atmosphere of freedom in the national capital ended a few years ago," said Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

He also sought to know who paid for the alleged snooping by the Israeli spyware.

Quoting a media report, he said the Israeli company NSO charged Rs 60 crore annually as license (fee) for the Pegasus software.

By way of one license, 50 phones can be hacked. Hence, to tap 300 phones, six to seven licenses are required, the Rajya Sabha member said.