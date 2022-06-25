Where do I have hawala money?: K'taka Cong chief

Millennium Post
BY Team MP24 Jun 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who is slated to appear before a Delhi court next week in a money laundering case, claimed on Friday that he has no 'hawala money', and the court will decide on the case.

A Delhi court last month summoned him and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1, taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against him and others in the case.

The case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar and others last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

