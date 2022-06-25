Where do I have hawala money?: K'taka Cong chief
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who is slated to appear before a Delhi court next week in a money laundering case, claimed on Friday that he has no 'hawala money', and the court will decide on the case.
A Delhi court last month summoned him and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1, taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against him and others in the case.
The case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar and others last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav24 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
10 more die in Assam floods24 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Inflation to peak further till December: RBI Guv24 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Gujarat riots: SC upholds SIT clean chit to Modi24 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on performance in crash tests:...24 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT