We've been working in the interest of all: Baghel

Raipur: CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Dharsa Vikas Yojana will soon be started in the state to give farmers convenient access to their fields. He said that a new avenue of income has been opened for the farmers by linking Chief Minister's Plantation Scheme with Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. In a virtual program organized at his residence office today, Chief Minister inaugurated and performed 'bhumipujan' of 1,430 works worth Rs 565 crore in Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Mahasamund districts. He dedicated 1,172 works worth Rs 295 crore for Balodabazar district and works 258 works worth Rs 270 crore for Mahasamund district.

Although the pace of construction works got affected due to lockdown, we kept the more important works going with full force. State Government took effective, consistent and consolidated steps to save poor people, farmers, labourers and villagers from hunger, unemployment and worries of the future. Last year as well, poor people were provided rice free of cost during the lockdown. This year, the arrangement for rice distribution in May and June was made in advance, and now the decision to distribute rice free of cost for five months from July to November has been taken. Now all the ration cardholders will be provided additional stock of rice equivalent to the entitlement under Prime Minister Poor Welfare Scheme.

Chief Minister said that the development works that got affected during the first and the second wave of COVID-19 will now be completed at a faster pace. Development works have been resumed soon after the second wave settled. Yesterday, 'bhumipujan' and inauguration of development works worth nearly Rs 700 crore was done in Durg and Balod districts. Mr Baghel sanctioned Rs six crore for construction of a pucca road and a bridge from village Pahanda in Balodabazar district to Raipur via Limahi and assured of sanctioning Rs 20 lakh for building construction on the land allotted for Thethvar Yadav Community Hall in Balodabazar, in response to the demand of Mr Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman of Textbook Corporation.

Chief Minister said that despite the adverse circumstances due to the COVID crisis, State Government has been working in the interest of all sections of society including the poor, farmers, labourers and tribals. Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana helped in empowering the farmers. The instalments of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana continued to reach the accounts of the farmers whenever they needed it for the agricultural works. Last year, an amount of Rs 5,628 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers in four instalments under this scheme. Now the scope of this scheme is being further expanded including tur, maize, kodo, kutki, soybean, pulses and oilseeds along with sugarcane and paddy.

Mr Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana has also brought great respite to the farmers and cattle rearers during the COVID crisis. So far, more than Rs 95 crore has been paid to the dung vendors against the procurement of cow dung. Chhattisgarh was the first state in the country to employ MNREGA works during the last lockdown. This year as well, 25 per cent of the annual target under MNREGA has been completed in two months. During the entire Corona period, the collection of minor forest produces in forest areas was done at an expedited pace and Chhattisgarh ranked first in the country on this front as well. Currently, too, the collection of minor forest produce is in progress at an accelerated pace. During the program, Chief Minister discussed with women of self-help groups, beneficiaries of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Chief Minister Plantation Promotion Scheme, and children of Swami Atmanand English Medium School in both the districts.

The program organized at Balodabazar was presided over by the Health Minister and the Minister in charge of the district, Mr TS Singhdeo and the programme in Mahasamund was presided over by the Industries Minister and Minister in charge of Mahasamund, Mr Kawasi Lakhma. While addressing the program, Health Minister Mr Singhdeo said that despite the challenge of Corona, the wheel of development of the state did not stop turning under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel. Industries Minister Shri Kawasi Lakhma said that Chhattisgarh is the first government in the country and the world to procure cow dung.

Home Minister Mr Tamradhwaj Sahu urged the public representatives to continuously monitor the ongoing construction works in the state. And, to employ more and more unemployed youth, public representatives have been asked to register their e-category. He said that under e-category registration, work up to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh would be given in all construction departments. Mr Sahu also told the officers that one engineer should be compulsorily engaged in each tender. A provision has been made to give Rs 15,000 to diploma holder engineer, Rs 25,000 to degree holder and Rs 50,000 to master degree holder.

Agriculture Minister Mr Ravindra Choubey said that State Government is fulfilling the promise made by us. School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam said that Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools have been started to provide quality education to the children of poor families in English medium. Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Guru Rudrakumar informed that a group water scheme costing Rs 60 crore has been approved for Giroudpuri Dham. Under this scheme, pure drinking water will be supplied to 23 villages falling on the way from the river to Giroudpuri including Giroudpuri Dham. He said that by the year 2023, water would be supplied to all villages of the state through free tap connections. MPs and MLAs present in Balodabazar and Mahasamund also addressed the program.