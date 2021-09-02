West Bengal govt moves SC against Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe

New Delhi: The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order which called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into cases of murder and crimes against women that allegedly took place during post-poll violence in the State.

The plea by the West Bengal government challenging this order is yet to be numbered by the Supreme Court Registry.

All cases as per report of NHRC committee where allegations are about murder of person or crime against women regarding rape or attempt to rape shall be referred to CBI for investigation," the High Court Court had ordered in its August 19 order. The State should hand over all records of cases to CBI for such investigation, the Court had said.

The High Court had also referred all other cases cited by NHRC committee in its report to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for court-monitored probe. The SIT will comprise three IPS officers of West Bengal cadre - Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranvir Kumar.