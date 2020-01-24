West Bengal emerges at the top in vegetable production
Kolkata: West Bengal has emerged as the top state in the country in vegetable production in 2018-19, according to horticulture production data released by the Central government recently. West Bengal witnessed a production of 29.55 million tonne (MT) of vegetables during 2018-19 which was the maximum in the country in that period, said the state-wise horticulture production data.
Uttar Pradesh was in the second place with 27.71 million tonne of vegetable production in the same period, it said.
In 2017-18, West Bengal was in the second place with 27.70 MT of vegetable production while UP held the top position with a production of 28.32 MT.
As per the data, for the 2018-19 period, West Bengal has accounted for 15.9 per cent of the country's total vegetable production.
It said UP produced 14.9 per cent of the country's vegetable production, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 9.6 per cent followed by Bihar 9 per cent and Gujarat 6.8 per cent.
It's a great achievement and the credit goes to our farmers, Agriculture Advisor to the Chief Minister, Pradip Kumar Majumder said. He said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee we are trying to help the farmers in enhancing their income which eventually increased the production."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Trinamool Congress to intensify movement against CAA, NRC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
No blanket ban on NSA: SC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least 224 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 9 back from China under watch24 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Arbitrary or excessive tax is also social injustice: CJI24 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT