West Bengal: BJYM prez tenders resignation, later takes it back

KOLKATA: A day after BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the committees of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJYM state president Saumitra Khan resigned from the post. However later in the evening, Saumitra Khan took back his resignation.

With this, the internal feud inside the state BJP is more visible ahead of the Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress claimed.

Sources in the state BJP said that after all the committees of BJYM had been dissolved, Khan met with Ghosh personally and spoke about the reason for such a decision. Ghosh told him that he has been instructed by the national executive of the BJP to dissolve the committees and accordingly he has followed the directions of the national executive. Apart from holding the post of state president of BJYM, Saumitra Khan is also the MP of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency.

A senior BJP leader said "As the party is expanding its base in Bengal, the feud inside the state BJP is visible. Two lobbies primarily work for the expansion of state BJP. One led by Mukul Roy and another led by Dilip Ghosh. The internal squabble between the two groups has been continuing for a long time as Roy, who came from TMC, has been able to create divide inside TMC and brought many dissidents of TMC in BJP. Khan is one of them."

According to Khan, he was the administrator of BJYM Bengal official group and on Maha Ashtami after receiving the news he thanked every BJP member for their support and cooperation in the group.

Khan said "In the WhatsApp group I wrote that there is a need for BJP to form government in West Bengal. I want that in 2021 BJP will rule Bengal and BJP will make all out effort to throw TMC away. I have made mistakes and that's why the party has taken such a decision. That's why I want to resign from the post. Jai BJYM, Jai Modiji." Sources inside the state BJP feel that there is a need to make such a harsh decision and the matter could have been resolved by speaking with the presidents of all the committees.