Well-rounded agriculture and farmer welfare is the hallmark of Madhya Pradesh Government

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has been garnering the number one spot for agricultural production in the country. It has a vast array of agri-produce ranging from fruits, vegetables, grains, oilseeds and pulses on offer. This year Madhya Pradesh has produced a record number of oranges, coriander and garlic in the country taking the top, while ranking second in the country in the production of vegetables like ginger, chilly, onion and peas.

Madhya Pradesh, with its large area, enjoys diverse climatic and soil conditions suitable for cultivating a broad range of agricultural products. Needless to say, the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh forms the backbone of its economy. It contributes almost one-fourth of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and is the main source of employment for over 65 percent of the population and constitutes over 60 percent of the income in the rural parts of the state.

The Shivraj Chouhan-led state government has shown tremendous commitment towards promoting the vision of PM Modi. It has consistently been working towards implementing progressive farmer welfare schemes with an aim to double the income of the farmers. The agriculture growth numbers for the state are telling of the efforts being put in by the incumbent government.

Before the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2003, the total agricultural production of Madhya Pradesh was hovering at 2.14 crore metric tonnes. In the current dispensation, under Chief Minister Chouhan, the farmers of the state are producing 6.69 crore metric tonnes of food grain. Besides a remarkable increase of three-fold in food production, the average rate of agricultural growth has also shot up to 18 percent. Before the BJP government came to power in 2003, the agricultural growth rate used to be in the range of 2% to 3%. The agricultural transformation witnessed by Madhya Pradesh is a remarkable reflection of PM Modi's development mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas," which has been the guiding light for CM Chouhan, as he paves the way for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. It is also a lesson for other states that are struggling to find a firm footing to support its farmers or develop its agricultural ecosystem.

Making new strides in the direction of doubling the incomes of the farmers, Madhya Pradesh government is encouraging farmers to open small food processing units for their produce to ensure people get quality products, and farmers receive the right price for their produce. The state government has followed up on the historic PM Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme launched by PM Modi, recently. Under this scheme, the incubation centers of Gwalior, Morena and Sehore are slated to get a fillip, which will ensure that the Madhya Pradesh food processing industry is also duly promoted. The state is also organizing awareness workshops to inform farmers about quality improvement, packaging, marketing, and branding of their produce and all relevant processes. Under the PM Micro Food Industries Upgradation Scheme, a subsidy of up to ₹ 10 lakh will be given to the farmers, out of this corpus, the state government will bear 40 percent.

The state has received the prestigious Krishi Karman Award, presented by the government of India, a record 7 times. This is the evidence of the agricultural progress brought about in Madhya Pradesh by CM Chouhan in the last 15 years of his leadership. The state has experienced unprecedented agricultural growth having set a record by purchasing more than 43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state to have toppled Punjab in the production of wheat. Due to its taste and quality, the Sharbati wheat produced in Madhya Pradesh commands a premium, and is known as golden or premium wheat in the wholesale and retail markets of Indian metros. This variety of wheat is primarily grown in Sehore, Vidisha and Ashok Nagar districts of the state.

The state government is also resolutely pursuing PM Modi's vision of creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by encouraging horticulture along with the production of other crops. The state government has been promoting the idea of diversification of agriculture to increase the income of farmers. As a result of these concerted efforts, there has been an increase in the cultivation of fruits, flowers, vegetables, and the area under horticulture in the state has exceeded 15 lakh hectares, as well.

The state government, under the leadership of CM Chouhan, has been working to ensure recognition of MP's agricultural produce, besides investing in agricultural research and development. Consequently, the Chinnaur paddy, found abundantly in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has received a GI Tag (Geographical Indication Tag) from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Hyderabad. This will secure special recognition for Chinnaur rice in the international markets. The MP government is promoting this crop under its 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme. Currently, farmers of 25 villages of the district are producing this rice. With the GI tag in place, this variety will provide special recognition to MP's Balaghat, fetch better prices and improve the incomes of the farmers.

Besides taking these innovative measures, Madhya Pradesh government is also leaving nos tone unturned to develop infrastructure in the farm sector. According to government figures, out of the proposals that the Central government has received under its ambitious Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme so far, the proposals tendered by Madhya Pradesh are worth over ₹ 1,000 crore. This is approximately 10 percent of the ₹ 10,000 crore-worth of proposals received so far by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. The AIF aims to provide medium and long-term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management Infrastructure and community farming assets. As a result, the fund will be invested in setting up cold stores and chains, warehousing, grading and packaging units, e-marketing points linked to e-trading platforms, besides implementing Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects for crop aggregation sponsored by the government at all levels.

The commitment and the intent of the state government is showcased in the way the farmers of the state are getting empowered to lead financially independent lives, and it also provides a model for other state governments to follow.



