Weekend lockdown in U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced complete lockdown on the weekend in order to tackle the spurt in Covid-19 positive cases recorded recently in the hill state.



Speaking with the media persons, the CM said, "After discussing the pros and cons of the existing situation with the officials, we decided to implement the lockdown for next two days. During the lockdown the sanitization work will take place across the state."

In the last two days, over 148 cases of the Covid-19 positive were recorded which swung the state government into action. Rawat said, "The number of Covid-19 positive cases have increased which is a matter of serious concern and the effective way to deal with this situation is to create a gap by implementing the weekend lockdown."

On the possibility of extension in the week-end lockdown, the CM said, "As of now, we have planned only for this weekend and no decision has been taken about the coming weekend."