Week-long famous Kullu Dussehra begins with Covid restrictions

Shimla: The week-long international Kullu Dussehra, more than a century old festival, commenced on Friday with traditional fervour as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flew to Kullu and participated in the auspicious Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath ji.



Lord Raghunath is the presiding deity of Kullu Dussehra while all local deities, numbering around 332 were invited to Dhalpur ground for marking the beginning of the festival, which has a rich history.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court was also present on the occasion.

The Governor felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, which symbolizes victory of the truth over evil.

He said that the culture of Himachal Pradesh was unique and had a distinct identity. The fairs and festivals celebrated here round the year provide a glimpse of rich traditions and beliefs of the people, he added.

Of 332 deities from various parts of Kullu district were invited and only 170 are participating in this festival, mainly because of the Covid and cancellation of the cultural activities.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg said the Covid has really impacted the hosting of the festival, which used to be a wide scale of activities during all seven days. This used to attract thousands of tourists, including foreigners, to watch as how a mix of the traditions, faith in the deities and traditions, had become a part of Kullu's life.

The history of Kullu Dussehra dates back to the 17th century and the period of Raja Jagat Singh. Even now the ruling family of Kullu led by Maheshwar Singh –a former BJP MP, leads the rath yatra as 'Chief kardar" of lord Raghunath.

Kullu-Manali hotel industry which gets a boost during Dussehra festival, has no takers this season and most hotels and resorts, barring few budget hotels, have no footfall.

K K Mahajan, promoter of leading luxury hotel and Spa Resort–ManuAllaya–a unit of Ambassador hotels, said "the tourism sector has suffered a biggest blow due to Covid.There are hardly any foreign travellers checking in at Manali and those arriving from the neighbouring states are not actually giving a class business.The Dussehra festival has also not helped the hoteliers, during past two seasons."