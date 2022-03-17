We may make mistakes, but our intent is never wrong: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the kind of reforms the present State Government had introduced to ensure Maximum Governance- Minimum Government is what no one thought was ever possible.



"There is a need to distinguish between bona fide and mala fide intentions. We may make mistakes, but our intent is never wrong. Starting from those at the bottom of the pyramid out utmost priority, as they are the ones who have first right on the government," said Khattar.

While launching a frontal attack on the Opposition claim over the discontinuation of the Old-age pension of about 2.70 lakh beneficiaries in the State, the Chief Minister described these claims as an empty vessel that makes the loudest noise.

Addressing a press conference here Khattar said that the Opposition can only make noise on this issue, but they are unaware of the ground reality.

"Opposition will never share the details about the number of new pension beneficiaries added in last two years, they only talk about pension deductions by tricking the figures. As many as 2.61 lakh new beneficiaries have been added in two years till March 2022," informed the CM.

The Chief Minister said that around 2.41 lakh people have died in these two years, their pension has been discontinued. Besides this, there are about 21,000 having an annual income of more than Rs 3.50 lakh; therefore their pension has been discontinued, while there are around 15000 cases where discrepancies related to age have been found and because of which they have not been able to avail the pension benefits, he added.

He said that the income limit in the year 2011 for getting the pension benefits was Rs 50,000. In the year 2012, the previous government had raised this limit to Rs 2 lakh. Since then there has been no change in this income limit and till now the pension of any beneficiary has not been discontinued falling in the annual income range between Rs 2 to Rs 3.5 lakh.

"The State Government has sent the data of persons in the age group of 57 to 60 years for verification through Parivar Pehchan Patra, as soon as this data will be verified, the pension will start automatically once they attain the pension age," informed Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the 35th International Surajkund Handicrafts Mela will be from March 19, 2022, the very next day from Holi and will continue till April 4, 2022. Due to the Pandemic, the Mela could not be held last two years. This Mela attracts tourists from all across the globe, he added.