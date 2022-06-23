We have confidence in CM Uddhav Thackeray: Congress
New Delhi: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday said it does not want to interfere in Shiv Sena's "internal matter" but asserted confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The Congress, which along with the NCP shares power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra, also expressed confidence that the BJP's attempt to "topple a stable government" will not succeed.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently camping in Guwahati with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents, plunging his party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a crisis.
To questions about the political situation in Maharashtra situation and over the chief minister's post, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said, "We have said earlier also we don't want to impose our views on the Shiv Sena. This is their internal matter, we have confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray."
"We are in touch with our Maharashtra colleagues and are confident that the BJP's intention to topple a stable government and cause instability in the country will not succeed," the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said.
This is another example that the BJP "creates instability serially", Gogoi alleged.
"At a time when unemployed youth are on the streets, Covid cases are rising, there are floods, farmers are suffering, the BJP's greed for power is manifested. Because of this greed for power, our country has moved away from the path of development and prosperity," he said.
Thackeray had on Wednesday offered to quit the chief minister's post amid the rebellion by Shinde. He later vacated his official residence in south Mumbai before moving to his family home in suburban Bandra.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the party is ready to quit the MVA government if the rebel legislators camping in Assam return to Mumbai within 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sangrur LS bypoll: Nearly 30 pc polling till 3 pm23 Jun 2022 12:50 PM GMT
TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel where rebel Sena MLAs staying23 Jun 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Agri Min Tomar to take up industry's demand on reducing GST on...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Sena open to consider leaving MVA if rebels return, hold talks with...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Maha: Tobacco products worth over Rs 59 lakh seized; three held23 Jun 2022 11:47 AM GMT