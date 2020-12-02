We are not snatching anyone's investment, opportunity: UP CM

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the northern state is not desirous of taking away the film business out of Mumbai. However, it is an open competition and the one who gives the right atmosphere and security in which talent can work will get the investments, he told reporters here.



Ahead of his visit to the financial capital, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the city's film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses.

"We are not snatching or hindering anyones investments," Adityanath said.

"No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments, he added. Responding to Sena MP Sanjay Rauts assertion that replicating the film city in other city is a tall task, Adityanath said, "weve not come here to take away anything."

"We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he added.